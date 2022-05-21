IPL 2022: Arjun Tendulkar snubbed yet sister Sara attends MI vs DC match, see pics

Sara Tendulkar shared her pics on Instagram as she attended MI vs DC game

Fans were expecting Arjun Tendulkar to make his much-awaited IPL bow during the MI vs DC match at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, however, that didn't happen. Nonetheless, Arjun's sister Sara did attend the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, with her pictures en route to the stadium going viral on social media.

Earlier in the day, Arjun himself posted multiple stories of him bowling to MI batsmen, which got his fans excited about his much-awaited IPL debut, but when Rohit Sharma came out during toss to announce his team, he took Mumbai Indians fans by surprise.

There were two changes in the side, but Arjun was kept on the bench, Hrithik Shokeen and Dewald Brevis instead came into the playing XI.

While fans were disappointed with Rohit's decision to not give a game to the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun's sister Sara was nonetheless on her way to attend the match between MI and DC.

Like her brother, she also posted two stories on Instagram, both of which were selfies, wherein Sara was spotted donning the famous Mumbai Indians jersey.

In one of her stories, Sara wrote, "Last one of the season, I promise."

Check out her viral pics here:

Talking about the match between MI and DC, Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first, after which his bowlers led the attack as they scalped three quick wickets to reduce Rishabh Pant's side to 37/3 at one point in their inning.

The Delhi skipper himself came out and he was ably supported by Rovman Powell as the two of them tried to steady the ship in a must-win contest to keep them alive in the playoffs race.