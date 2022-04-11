IPL 2022: Twitter hails Rahul Tripathi for his outstanding catch to dismiss Shubman Gill

Headlines

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

Manipur violence case: 'Politicising those events is shameful', Amit Shah slams opposition, appeals for peace

DNA Special: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘three M’ attack on Centre – Modi, Manipur and Mahila

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

This Indian player made cricket debut with England team, 1st Indian to score test century; was richer than Dhoni, Kohli

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

Sexual health: 5 proven tips to prevent getting STDs

8 Reasons why blue light is harmful for skin

10 Things that can damage your eyes

10 yoga asanas to improve blood circulation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rahul Gandhi blows 'flying kiss' in Parliament, Smriti Irani calls it 'obscene' and 'misogynist'

Manipur On The Edge: What Is The Road Ahead? | DNA India

DNA: How united is the opposition before 2024 elections?

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

27 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali: From Khamoshi to Gangubai Kathiawadi, decoding his significance in Indian cinema

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2022: Twitter hails Rahul Tripathi for his outstanding catch to dismiss Shubman Gill

Rahul Tripathi took an outstanding catch to dismiss the in-form Shubman Gill and Twitter is in all praises for that effort.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 12, 2022, 03:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After winning the toss and opting to field first against Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Kane Williamson would be hoping for a good start from his bowling department and his bowling unit did reach his expectations as they got 2 wickets by the end of 1st powerplay. One wicket among those was of the in-form Shubman Gill.

READ: IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to field first, Both teams remain unchanged

After coinciding 17 runs in his 1st over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was again given the 3rd over by the skipper and he did come well in the 3rd over as he took the all-important wicket of Shubman Gill. But the talking point of his wicket was the manner in which he got out.

Rahul Tripathi took an outstanding catch to dismiss Shubman Gill and Twitter hailed Rahul Tripathi for this effort. Check out some of the Twitter reactions.

Some people also termed Tripathi's catch as the best ever in the history of the IPL while some said it should have been Rahul Tripathi's wicket instead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

READ: IPL 2022: SRH's Nicholas Pooran sings Ranbir Kapoor's song in viral video - Check now!

As we write, the Current Gujarat Titans have scored 64 runs in 8 overs but have lost 3 crucial wickets. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Karnataka farmer earned Rs 40 lakhs by selling tomatoes, bought SUV; now looking for bride

Suniel Shetty shares big update on Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal-starrer Hera Pheri 3, says ‘we are waiting for…’

This superstar to reunite with Karan Johar after 25 years for huge actioner set for Christmas 2024 release: Report

'Love him, want to marry him': Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja makes a bizarre comment on Babar Azam during LPL match

Viral video: Girl's sizzling rain-soaked dance to 'Koi Ladki Hai' sets internet on fire

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE