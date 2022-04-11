IPL 2022: Twitter hails Rahul Tripathi for his outstanding catch to dismiss Shubman Gill

Rahul Tripathi took an outstanding catch to dismiss the in-form Shubman Gill and Twitter is in all praises for that effort.

After winning the toss and opting to field first against Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Kane Williamson would be hoping for a good start from his bowling department and his bowling unit did reach his expectations as they got 2 wickets by the end of 1st powerplay. One wicket among those was of the in-form Shubman Gill.

After coinciding 17 runs in his 1st over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was again given the 3rd over by the skipper and he did come well in the 3rd over as he took the all-important wicket of Shubman Gill. But the talking point of his wicket was the manner in which he got out.

Rahul Tripathi took an outstanding catch to dismiss Shubman Gill and Twitter hailed Rahul Tripathi for this effort. Check out some of the Twitter reactions.

Some people also termed Tripathi's catch as the best ever in the history of the IPL while some said it should have been Rahul Tripathi's wicket instead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

As we write, the Current Gujarat Titans have scored 64 runs in 8 overs but have lost 3 crucial wickets.