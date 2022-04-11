IPL 2022: SRH's Nicholas Pooran sings Ranbir Kapoor's song in viral video - Check now!

Sunrisers Hyderabad may not have the best of the starts in this season of IPL as they lost their first 2 opening games but they came well in their third match against Chennai Super Kings and went on to win that game by 8 wickets.

In a recent video shared by Sunrisers Hyderabad through their Instagram handle, SRH's wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran can be seen singing to the tunes of Ranbir Kapoor's popular song 'Tu Jaane na'. As soon as the SRH camp posted this video, It became viral. Check out the video now!

Leg spinner, Shreyas Gopal can also be seen in this video and it looks like he was the one who taught this song to Nicholas Pooran word by word.

Nicholas Pooran had a forgettable IPL in 2021 as he scored 85 runs in the 12 IPL games which he played for Punjab Kings and after that poor season, He was not retained by Punjab Kings and was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the mega auctions of IPL 2022.

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost the first 2 games of the IPL this season against Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals but came back strongly in their 3rd game against CSK.

SRH will now face the undefeated Gujarat Titans today evening.