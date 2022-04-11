SRH vs GT IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans live in India

Cricket
SRH vs GT live streaming: All you need to know about Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2022.
Match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Navi Mumbai. While Gujarat has done well and is yet to be defeated, the Sunrisers Hyderabad had just secured their first win of the tournament.
The Hardik Pandya-led side is currently sitting in the third spot after all three games they have played so far. In their last encounter against Punjab Kings (PBKS), the game went on to the last-ball thriller but saw Rahul Tewatia had smashed sixes in the final two balls to help Gujarat cross the finish line.
As for the Hyderabad franchise, they under the leadership of Kane Williamson, defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 8 wickets. The Orange Army chased a target of 155 runs courtesy of a superb 75-run effort from youngster Abhishek Sharma.
When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans start?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans will be played on April 11 (Monday) at 07:30 PM IST.
Where will the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans take place?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans will be held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Full Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson(C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Glenn Phillips, Fazal Haq, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Vishnu Vinod (WK), Romario Shepherd, Ravikumar Samarth, Jagadeesha Suchith
Gujrat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid-Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Alzarri Joseph, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Varun Aaron.