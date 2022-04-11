SRH vs GT Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is all set to be the yet to be defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) in match No 21 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. While Gujarat has done well under Hardik Pandya's leadership so far, the Sunrisers Hyderabad had just secured their first win of the tournament against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Gujarat Titans will be looking to keep their winning streak going as the IPL debutants this year have won their first three games. The side had won a last-ball thriller against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last game. Rahul Tewatia had smashed sixes in the final two balls to help Gujarat cross the finish line.

READ | IPL 2022: CSK and MI lose 4 out of 4 games, but similarities don't end there

As far as Sunrisers Hyderabad is concerned, they are entering this contest after defeating Chennai in their third match of the tournament. The side took on the Yello Army by 8 wickets while chasing a target of 155 runs. A superb 75-run effort from youngster Abhishek Sharma had helped Sunrisers Hyderabad win their first game of the season.

Dream11 Prediction – SRH vs GT – IPL 2022

SRH vs GT Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, David Miller, Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Sai Sudharshan, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

SRH vs GT My Dream11 Playing XI

Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi (C), David Miller, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya (VC), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday, April 11, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson(C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Glenn Phillips, Fazal Haq, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Vishnu Vinod (WK), Romario Shepherd, Ravikumar Samarth, Jagadeesha Suchith

Gujrat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid-Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Alzarri Joseph, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Varun Aaron