IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to field first, Both teams remain unchanged

Match 21 will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans at DY Patil sports academy. Sunrisers Hyderabad has won the toss and oped to field first and both the teams remain unchanged.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to win another game after winning convincingly against Chennai Super Kings whereas the only undefeated team in this year's IPL, Gujarat Titans will look forward to carry their winning momentum.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Nataraja

Gujarat Titans: : Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

More to follow...