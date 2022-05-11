IPL 2022: Shubman Gill gives befitting reply to trolls after being slammed for slow strike rate

Shubman Gill gives befitting reply to trolls after being targeted for slow run rate

Shubman Gill was adjudged as the Man of the Match on Tuesday as he helped Gujarat Titans book their berth in the playoffs with a win over Lucknow Super Giants, and in the process, became the first side to reach the playoffs.

LSG suffered a meltdown in their batting, but it was only after Gill played a crucial knock of 63 runs in 49 balls, to help Gujarat reach a total of 144 runs in their respective 20 overs.

However, despite the youngster's contributions to GT's win, he was targetted by trolls on social media after the match, who accused Gill of playing a slow knock.

READ| Shubmann Gill requests Elon Musk to buy Swiggy, gets trolled by netizens instead

The Punjab-born opener was having none of it though, and after his unbeaten innings helped Gujarat reach the playoffs in their maiden IPL camping, Gill used just two emojis to troll his critics back.

Gill used the emojis of a tortoise and a hare, referring back to the childhood story of 'slow and steady wins the race.'

After securing their ninth win in 12 league games, Gujarat Titans became the first side, to reach the playoffs stage of IPL 2022. Gill in particular has played a key role in that, with his three half-centuries, helping him amass 384 runs overall, and he's also the fourth-highest run-getter this season.

READ| IPL 2022: Shubman Gill argues with the bowler after getting run-out during PBKS vs GT match, watch

Earlier, Gill has hogged the limelight, after he tweeted about Elon Musk buying Swiggy so that the food-delivery platform could deliver its orders on time.

It had sparked a huge furore on social media, particularly, as Swiggy is one of the main sponsors of IPL this season.