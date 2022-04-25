Headlines

IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan becomes second player to reach this milestone in the IPL, check now

Shikhar Dhawan from Punjab Kings reached a glorious milestone during a match against Chennai Super Kings and only Virat Kohli is ahead of him.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 25, 2022, 08:29 PM IST

Shikhar Dhawan, who is playing his 200th IPL game today became the 2nd player in the history of the tournament to cross the 6000 run mark by an individual player, Only Virat Kohli is ahead of Shikhar Dhawan in terms of runs scored in the IPL.

READ: IPL 2022: KL Rahul fined 24 lakh after game against Mumbai Indians due to this reason

Dhawan got to the milestone in the second over of the match with a single of off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana against Chennai Super Kings on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Dhawan currently has 45 fifties to his name in addition to two centuries and has had a decent run so far this season scoring 214 runs in seven matches at 30.57 and striking the ball at 126.62.

Virat Kohli leads the run-scoring tally with 6402 runs in 215 matches at 36.58 and a strike rate of 129.80 with 42 fifties and five hundred to his name, followed by Dhawan. At third is the current Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma with 5764 runs in 221 matches at 30.65 and a strike rate of 130.28 with 40 fifties and one century.

READ: IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma tweets a thanking note to his well wishers for showing support to Mumbai Indians, check now

Shikhar Dhawan is part of the IPL since its inaugural season and he has played for various IPL franchises such as Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Shikhar Dhawan also reached the 9000 run mark in the T20 cricket during this game.

 As we write, Punjab Kings are batting at 72 for the loss of 1 wicket after 10 overs.

