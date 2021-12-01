IPL 2022 retention: Former RCB captain Virat Kohli said THIS after being retained for Rs 15 crore

On Tuesday night, it was revealed that India's Test and ODI captain Virat Kohli has been retained by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the next three editions of the tournament.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, RCB released the names of its retained players that were - Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and bowler Mohammed Siraj.

Right after being retained for Rs 15 crore ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction, Kohli, in a video posted on the official YouTube channel of RCB, said, "The journey continues, I have been retained by RCB. When I was contacted, did not have any second thoughts at all. It has been an amazing journey over the years, three more years with the franchise that means so much to me. I believe the best is yet to come and I have a special feeling about what is to come next season onwards."

Kohli further added, "Our fan base is amazing, management has been amazing with me and all other players. Renewed energy and a different version of me on the field. But I will be there with my heart and soul for RCB."

For the unversed, midway through the IPL 2021 season, Kohli had announced that he would not be leading the franchise from 2022 onwards. Maxwell, who was signed by the team last season, took home Rs 11 crores. Meanwhile, Siraj, who has been with the team since 2018, will carry on with RCB for a sum of Rs 7 crores.