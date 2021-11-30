IPL 2022 mega auction: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah retained, check FULL LIST of retained players

IPL 2022 mega auction latest updates: The much-awaited IPL 2022 mega auction is likely to take place in December and the BCCI has asked all existing teams to submit the list of retained players latest by November 30, 2021.

According to reports, the franchises are unlikely to release players like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah and they will be retained by their respective teams ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction.

It is to be noted that Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni has never gone into the auction and Kohli has also never been part of the auction since the Royal Challengers Bangalore picked him in 2008 when he was an uncapped Under-19 cricketer.

All the eight franchises must submit a list of retained players by 12pm on Tuesday, reported ESPNCricinfo. Each franchise can retain a maximum of four players and they are allowed to spend a maximum of Rs 42 crore from their salary purse of Rs 90 crore.

Here’s the full list of players retained by each franchise:

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson