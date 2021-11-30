Headlines

IPL 2022 retentions: Mumbai Indians may take THIS big decision ahead of mega auction

As per the rention rules framed by the BCCI, each franchise is allowed to retain four players from their existing squad.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2021, 12:37 PM IST

IPL 2022 mega auction live updates: The mega auction for IPL 2022 is expected to take place in December and before the big day all frnachises are busy finalising the list of players whom they want to retain ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction. According to a report published in ESPN Cricinfo, Mumbai Indians may retain only skipper Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Earlier it was reported that Mumbai Indians would also retain all-rounder Kieron Pollard and young India batter Ishan Kishan.

As per the rention rules framed by the BCCI, each franchise is allowed to retain four players from their existing squad. The BCCI has also asked the frnachise to submit their list of retained players latest by November 30. The two new IPL teams - Lucknow and Ahmedabad – will be allowed to buy upto three players each after the existing eight teams submit their list of retained players.

If Mumbai Indians decide to retain four players then Rs 42 crore (Rs 16 cr, Rs 12 cr, Rs 8 cr and Rs 6 cr) will get deducted from their purse. 

According to former India cricketer Irfan Pathan, Mumbai Indians’ should retain Rohit, Bumrah, Pollard and Ishan Kishan. “Rohit Sharma number 1, Jasprith Bumrah number 2, number 3 Kieron Pollard and number 4, I’m very clear on that, Ishan Kishan. He’s 23-years-old and has shown glimpses of what he can do and achieve. He’s a solid hitter when it comes to having a left-hand batsman at the top of the order and you can definitely invest in him because he will have at least 10 years of a good level of cricket, so Ishan Kishan,” Irfan said on the Star Sports show ‘Game Plan – IPL Retention Special’

Likely players to be retained by franchises

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson

