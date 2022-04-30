IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya notches 100 appearances in IPL, Mohd Shami eyes huge milestone

Hardik Pandya completed 100 IPL games vs RCB, while Mohd Shami is also nearing a huge milestone

As Royal Challengers Bangalore face off against Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday, apart from the chance to further boost their credentials for the playoffs spot, players from both teams can notch a few personal milestones in the game.

First off, Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya completed 100 appearances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), against RCB. Interestingly, the Indian all-rounder made his IPL bow against the same opposition, and he struck a six off the second ball itself that he faced.

However, his potential was truly known when he took Mumbai Indians to victory with a quick-fire eight ball 21 against CSK coming when the team needed 30 from two overs. And the rest, as they say, is history.

READ| From Umran Malik to Ishant Sharma, youngest Indian cricketers to take 'fifer' in the IPL

Ever since making his name as a match-finisher for Mumbai Indians since 2015, Hardik became a vital cog for the Indian team as well and has been in surreal form for Gujarat too, in his maiden campaign as a skipper of any IPL side.

For the unversed, the Gujarat Titans captain loves to play against RCB and has a strike rate of 158.5 against them in IPL. He has smashed 233 runs from 13 innings (at an average of 38.83) against RCB.

Elsewhere, apart from Hardik, the match will be special for Mohammed Shami as well, who needs just one more scalp to complete a tally of 150 wickets in T20 matches. The veteran pacer has been vital for Gujarat and has chipped in with crucial wickets throughout the campaign.

READ| Shubmann Gill requests Elon Musk to buy Swiggy, gets trolled by netizens instead

Shami has taken 8 wickets in powerplays, which is the highest by any bowler in IPL 2022 season so far.

But not just Gujarat Titans players, the match will be a huge occasion for RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell also, as the Australian phenom needs just 19 more runs to complete 8000 runs in T20 cricket.