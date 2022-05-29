Netizens troll R Ashwin for his bowling against Gujarat Titans, says 'this is disasterclass'

R Ashwin

After scoring just 130 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Rajasthan Royals (RR) were in need to restrict every run possible against Gujarat Titans (GT).

READ | IPL 2022: Lockie Ferguson overtakes Umran Malik by clocking 157.3kmph - fastest ball of the season

While the bowlers were trying their best to control the innings, the GT batters were going after some bowlers, especially Ravichandran Ashwin. In the three overs he bowled so far, the spinner gave away 32 runs at an economy of 10.70.

Seeing the way the veteran spinner played in the final got netizens trolling him saying, his innings was a disaster.

This Ashwin disasterclass May 29, 2022

When will @ashwinravi99 understand that he should stop experimenting always .. — Ravi (@ravi_enigma) May 29, 2022

@ashwinravi99 time aa gya hai ab retirement lelo please. May 29, 2022

Again Ashwin and prasid Krishna ne dooba diya, dono ne mil kar 7 over me 72 run luta diye...#IPL #IPLFinals #RRvGT #GTvRR — Indian Sports (@Indian_Sportz) May 29, 2022

While batting as well, he scored only six runs in nine balls with one four to his name. As a whole, the RR batting unit looked weak with Jos Buttler being the highest run-scorer at 39.