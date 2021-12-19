IPL 2022 mega auction: New rules, player retentions, salary cap - Latest updates

IPL 2022 mega auction latest news: The 2022 IPL Mega Auction is expected to be held in January 2022 and with the new retention rules and the addition of Lucknow and Ahmedabad teams, IPL fans are excited to see the new squads of exisiting eight as well as two new teams.

New IPL 2022 player retention rules

It is to be noted that as per the new retention rules each existing team was allowed to retain a maximum of four players of their squad. Notably, no right to match (RTM) option will be available during IPL 2022 mega auction. The BCCI has allowed the new teams Lucknow and Ahmedabad to sign three new players ahead of the Mega Auction. The two new teams can pick a maximum of one non-native Indian player and two Indian players.

Another new rule change which the BCCI has introduced before IPL 2022 mega auction is the Rs 90 crore salary cap. It is to be noted that the salary cap will depend on the number of players each team chooses to retain.

One Player – INR 14 Crore (USD 1 853 923.40) deducted.

Two Players – INR 24 Crore ( USD 3 178 154,40) deducted.

Three Players – INR 33 Crore (USD 4 370 137,20) deducted

Four Players – INR 42 Crore (USD 5 560 153,20) deducted

List of players retained by existing franchises

Chennai Super Kings – MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, and Rutuaj Gaikwad

Mumbai Indians – Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and Kieron Pollard.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RBC) – Virat Kohli, Glen Maxell, and Mohammad Siraj.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine.

Delhi Capitals – Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, and Axar Patel.

Punjab Kings – Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals – Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Abdul Samad, Kane Williamson, and Umran Malik.

Speculations are rife that former Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul would join Lucknow as the skipper of the new team. Star spinner Rashid Khan, who was not retained by SRH, is also expected to ink a deal with Team Lucknow.