IPL 2022: Quinton de Kock and other LSG players mimicking a famous dialogue from the movie Heropanti, watch

Quinton de Kock for LSG

Lucknow Super Giants, who have lost their previous 2 IPL matches will play their last league match against Kolkata Knight Riders. LSG has not yet confirmed its place for the playoffs but their outsider seems very unlikely unless they lose their upcoming game by a big margin.

Ahead of their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, the franchise hosted 'Nawabi night' for its players and support staff with their families so that they can bond well and chill for a bit ahead of the important game. In a video posted on the Instagram page of Lucknow Super Giants, Quinton de Kock and other players along with some members of the support staff were seen mimicking a famous and viral Bollywood dialogue, 'Bacchi ho Kya' from the movie Heropanti.

Check out the viral video below.

Lucknow Super Giants lost their previous IPL game against Rajasthan Royals by 24 runs. They were not able to chase the target of 178 in the match as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals with KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock out by the end of powerplays.

For what looked like a cakewalk for Lucknow super Giants a week ago, it now seems that if they don't lose their next game, their fate might be in the hands of other teams.