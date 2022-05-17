IPL 2022: RCB introduces 'Hall of fame', Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers become first players to receive the honor

Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers for RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who recently faced a heavy defeat against Punjab Kings in the IPL and are now reeling to make a spot in the playoffs recently came up with a ceremony which was hosted by the franchise owners for their former players,

The Bangalore-based franchise introduced the 'Hall of Fame' award for its former players and the first two recipients of this honor were AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle.

AB de Villiers played 11 years for the RCB whereas Chris Gayle played for 7 years.

Talking about the event, Virat Kohli spoke about his equation with both the players and how was his experience while captaining them. While talking about AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli shared how he and AB bonded well and what were his favorite knocks of AB de Villiers and also remembered how AB de Villiers played a crucial inning during the qualifier match of IPL 2016 to take RCB to the finals.

Whereas about Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli remembered Gayle's knock of 175 runs and also added that he has not seen any better hard hitter of a cricket ball. Check out the video of the event below.

Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers were also available during the event through a video call and they also shared their experience of playing for the RCB.

Two mementos will be presented to both the former RCB cricketers during a ceremony which will be held next year at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.