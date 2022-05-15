IPL 2022 GT vs CSK: Wankhede Stadium pitch and weather report for Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans match

GT vs CSK pitch report

In match 62 of the IPL, we will witness the clash between Table-toppers Gujarat Titans against the team that has been eliminated from the IPL Chennai Super Kings.

These teams have faced each other once earlier this season in which Gujarat Titans went on to win by 3 wickets with 1 ball to spare. David Miller from Gujarat Titans went on to win the game for his team by scoring 94 runs in 51 deliveries.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans weather forecast

Mumbai would see slightly overcast skies on May 15 and the bowlers might enjoy these conditions after the kind of hitting they have had to bear. The wicket has been a good one to bat on where the ball has hit the bat nicely. The side batting first would aim to put up a score above 180 runs to feel safe here.

CSK vs GT -Wankhede Stadium pitch report

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai is one of the best T20 venues for the batsmen. The pitch is flat and the outfield lightning-fast allowing batsmen to play their strokes easily on this surface. Pacers need to be smart on this surface and use their variations to be successful. Spinners do get the ball to stop on the batsmen and turn sharply.

Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan.