CSK vs GT IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in India

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be squaring off against Gujarat Titans (GT) for the second time in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Currently placed in the ninth spot, Chennai Super Kings is out of the tournament. whereas Gujarat Titans, sitting at the top of the points table have already booked their spot in the Playoffs.

CSK, in the 12 matches played, managed to win four while Gujarat Titans also played the same number of games and won nine.

Chennai had last played against Mumbai Indians (MI) where the latter side had beat them 5 wickets. MS Dhoni managed to score 36 runs while Mukesh Choudhary picked 3 wickets for the side.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans had won against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 62 runs. Shubman Gill stacked 62 runs while Rashid Khan picked 4 wickets and Sai Kishore and Yash Dayal picked 2 wickets each.

Here is all you need to know about Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans start? The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans will be played on May 14 (Sunday) at 03:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans take place? The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in India? The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in India? The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad