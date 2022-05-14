CSK vs GT Dream11 prediction IPL 2022: Best picks for Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Match 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be between two sides who are two extreme ends on the points table - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT). The last time the two teams faced each other, Gujarat Titans won the game by 3 wickets.

The team to keep leading the points table and also making it to the playoffs, GT, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya has won 9 of their 12 games so far.

Shubman Gill has been in great touch as the opener struck 384 runs in 12 matches so far. Talking about their bowling department, Mohammed Shami has been pretty good as he hunted 16 scalps in 12 matches so far.

On the other hand, defending champions Chennai Super Kings saw a captaincy change with Ravindra Jadeja handing over the reins back to MS Dhoni. The side managed to win just 4 of their 12 games so far, and are standing second-last on the points table.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has amassed 313 runs in 12 matches while Dwayne Bravo picked 16 wickets in 10 games for the franchise.

Dream11 Prediction – CSK vs GT – IPL 2022

CSK vs GT Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Conway, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, David Miller

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammad Shami

CSK vs GT​​​ My Dream11 Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha, Conway, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), David Miller (VC), Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Details

The match begins at 03:30 PM IST and will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, May 15, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad