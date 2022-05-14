IPL 2022: Ambati Rayudu tweets about his retirement from the IPL, deletes the post after few minutes

Ambati Rayudu for CSK

Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu on Saturday took to Twitter to announce that the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 season will be his last but he deleted that tweet later.

“I am happy to announce that this will be my last IPL. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey,” he tweeted.

Soon after tweeting this, he deleted it and that has confused his fans over whether he is in a dilemma.

This is not the first time Rayudu has announced his retirement in an absurd manner. When he was not picked for the 2019 ODI world cup, he had announced his retirement but reversed the decision and came back to play in the IPL.

In the current season of the tournament, the right-hander has scored 271 runs at a strike rate of 124 and has been seen struggling for fitness.

So far, Rayudu has played 187 games in the IPL, scoring 4,187 runs at an average of 29.28. He also has a good strike rate of 127.26, with his highest score being 100 not out in the tournament. In his IPL career, Rayudu represented Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

He represented Mumbai Indians from 2010 to 2017.