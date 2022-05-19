IPL 2022: Gautam Gambhir's aggressive reaction after Lucknow Super Giants' win goes viral

Gautam Gambhir aggressive reaction after LSG's win goes viral

Gautam Gambhir's animated reaction after Lucknow Super Giants' win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday perhaps summed up the emotions of LSG fans who must be breathing easy after it appeared that their side was heading towards a third consecutive loss.

Rinku Singh scored 18 runs off the first three balls, and nearly pulled off with an amazing chase, only for Marcus Stoinis and Evin Lewis' combined effort to dismiss Singh, which completely turned the tie around.

The tension in the Lucknow Super Giants camp was palpable as Singh almost complete the chase, but with Stoinis having successfully defended 3 runs required off the last two balls, the turnaround saw Gambhir and Co display their raw emotions after LSG's win.

A video of Gautam Gambhir, the mentor of Lucknow is now going viral on social media, which shows the former KKR captain celebrating his side's triumph aggressively.

The veteran hugged his fellow coaches and burst out in joy as his side survived a dramatic comeback. Earlier this season as well Gambhir's reactions had caught the eye of netizens.

The two-time IPL winning skipper with Kolkata Knight Riders has taken up a coaching job for the first time in his career, and earlier, a video of Gambhir giving a speech to his players, to uplift their spirits after a heavy loss had gone viral on social media.

Even though KL Rahul's LSG confirmed their place in the playoffs, there's still no guarantee that they will finish in the top two spots and play in the qualifier 1.

Third-placed Rajasthan Royals can pip Lucknow in the points table if they can pull away with a win against Chennai Super Kings, and the Sanju Samson-led side have a better run rate than LSG, which could come back to haunt Lucknow.