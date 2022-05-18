IPL 2022: Quinton de Kock survives getting hit on his head by Sam Billing, check his reaction

Quinton de Kock nearly gets hit on his head by Sam Billings' throw

Quinton de Kock absolutely dominated the proceedings against Kolkata Knight Riders, at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday as he notched his highest individual score as a wicketkeeper in IPL history at 140 runs.

The Lucknow Super Giants opener remained unbeaten as he struck up a 210-run partnership alongside KL Rahul to help his side reach a huge total. De Kock also recorded his highest IPL individual score as a wicketkeeper but before that, there was a point when he was nearly flattened by KKR wicketkeeper Sam Billings.

The incident happened during the 15th over of the LSG innings. De Kock was trying for a quick single and Billings rushed to collect the ball and threw it towards the non-striker's end.

The ball flew over De Kock's head as he nearly escaped getting knocked out by Billings.

After the incident, both players appeared to smile at each other as Billings raised his hand towards the South African as a sign of apology.

Thankfully, no harm was done to the Proteas batter, as he went on to register the highest opening stand of IPL history alongside KL Rahul.

De Kock remained unbeaten at 140 runs, in 70 balls, with his crucial knock for LSG laced with 10 sixes and as many boundaries. He was ably supported by his skipper KL Rahul, who himself scored 68 off 51 balls and helped Lucknow to a huge total of 210, without any loss.

In reply, Kolkata Knight Riders had scored 144/5, after 16 points, with a huge mountain to climb for them. A loss today for KKR would spell their end in the IPL 2022 season.

Lucknow Super Giants meanwhile will become the second side to confirm their place in the playoffs with a win.