IPL 2022: Evin Lewis takes match winning one-handed catch to dismiss Rinku Singh, video goes viral

Evin Lewis takes stunning one handed catch to dismiss Rinku Singh

Evin Lewis took a match-winning one-handed catch on Wednesday to completely change the course of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium. KKR appeared to be cruising towards a win, as they nearly chased down a target of 211 runs but Evin Lewis stepped up for his side.

Lewis, who was brought into the playing XI for this particular match, keeping in mind the surface that had help for the spinners, and he ended up delivering for his side, via a slightly different manner.

Rinku had played a stunning knock of 40 off just 15 balls, as he appeared to take his side over the line with a four, and two sixes off the first three balls of the final over.

READ| IPL 2022: Quinton de Kock survives getting hit on his head by Sam Billing, check his reaction

KKR needed 3 runs off 2 balls, and then Marcus Stoinis delivered a short-length delivery at which Singh whacked his bat with force, however, Evin Lewis ran nearly 20 yards towards his left, and he took a brilliant diving one-handed catch to turn the tide in his side's favour.

With 3 runs needed in 1 ball, Umesh Yadav was clean bowled by Stoinis to help Lucknow Super Giants prevail by 2 runs, thereby confirming their place in the IPL 2022 playoffs at the expense of Kolkata Knight Riders.

Here's the video of the match-changing moment:

In the end, the 211 run-target proved to be a mountain too steep to climb for KKR, as they finished their innings with 208 runs, and bow out of the race of IPL 2022 playoffs.

Credit must go to KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock for their 210-run opening stand for Lucknow.