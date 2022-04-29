IPL 2022: Ahead of LSG vs PBKS three members of Lucknow contingent injured in road accident

Lucknow Super Giants released a statement about the road accident

In a shocking development, Lucknow Super Giants' CEO Raghu Iyer along with two other members of the LSG contingent were injured in a road accident as per reports. LSG CEO Iyer, along with Gautam Gambhir's secretary and one more member of the Lucknow side were seated in a car following the team bus.

All three of them are reported to have sustained injuries, but they are safe, and thankfully, nothing major happened.

As per a statement from the franchise, the accident was 'minor' and all three members of the LSG contingent are now doing well.

READ| From Ayesha Mukherjee to Aashita Sood: Meet the hottest WAGs of PBKS players

"Lucknow Super Giants’ CEO Raghu Iyer, his associate Rachita Berry and Gaurav Arora, Manager for Gautam Gambhir were involved in a minor road accident en route to the venue for tonight's game. Fortunately, all three are safe and well," read the statement.

Lucknow Super Giants’ CEO Raghu Iyer, his associate Rachita Berry and Gaurav Arora, Manager for Gautam Gambhir were involved in a minor road accident en route to the venue for tonight's game. Fortunately, all three are safe and well. pic.twitter.com/NoWHmN0MOl — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 29, 2022

Since none of the players of the Lucknow side were involved in the accident, the match resumed as per its original schedule, and in the battle of two Karnataka batsmen KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, the latter emerged victorious as far as the toss is concerned.

READ| IPL 2022 GT vs RCB Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match

Mayank chose to bowl first, and while Punjab didn't make any changes to their playing XI, LSG skipper KL Rahul made one change as Avesh Khan returned to the playing XI in the place of Manish Pandey.

Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (w), KL Rahul (c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.