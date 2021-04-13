IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma achieves THIS massive record, becomes third player in league's history to do so

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma became the third batsman in the most run-getters list in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday as soon as the opening batsman scored 34 runs in his innings against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan put the Mumbai side into bat after winning the toss. Rohit, even though lost the wicket of his opening partner, Quinton de Kock, in just the second over, continued to score runs and surpassed Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner and Delhi Capitals' opener Shikhar Dhawan in the elite list.

Rohit has now scored 5285* runs in 197 innings in the lucrative league, taking over Warner's tally of 5257 and Dhawan's aggregate of 5282 runs. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter in the tournament with 5911 runs, followed by Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina who has 5422 runs to his name.

Rohit stitched a 76-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav to help Mumbai recover after having a scratchy start to their innings especially in the first six overs.