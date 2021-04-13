IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, opt to bowl first; Quinton de Kock back for Mumbai, KKR unchanged

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and chosen to bowl first against the Mumbai Indians in match No 5 of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). KKR didn't make any changes to their side, while there was one change for the men in blue with the wicket-keeper batsman, Quinton de Kock, returning in the line-up after completing his quarantine at the expense of hard-hitting opening batsman Chris Lynn.

The Knight Riders had a great start to their campaign winning the first game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs. The defending champions, Mumbai Indians on the other hand lost their first game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener.

Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Marco Jansen