IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings players praise MS Dhoni’s ‘Roar of The Lion’ documentary

Headlines

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Rohit Sharma gives key injury updates on Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer ahead of Australia ODI series

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Foods to avoid before sleeping

10 fruits that you should not eat after dinner

6 times when Deepika Padukone set major fashion goals in bodycon outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against Zareen Khan in 2018 cheating case

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings players praise MS Dhoni’s ‘Roar of The Lion’ documentary

Chennai Super Kings captain cool MS Dhoni has released a documentary titled ‘Roar of the Lion’ which talks about rumours of corruption and how he came out of it victoriously. The documentary is directed by ace director Kabir Khan and will be released on March 20.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 16, 2019, 02:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chennai Super Kings captain cool MS Dhoni has released a documentary titled ‘Roar of the Lion’ which talks about rumours of corruption and how he came out of it victoriously. The documentary is directed by ace director Kabir Khan and will be released on March 20.

With the trailer already being the talk of the town, many of his CSK teammates praised him for reminding them of their incredible journey.

Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu and Mohit Sharma took to Twitter to laud the legend for speaking out the truth behind the CSK corruption saga.

Praising the CSK skipper, Shardul Thakur’s post read, “The emotions are running high in this one! #RoarOfTheLion is already telling the incredible story!”

Mohit Sharma’s also tweeted saying, “Its such a great honor to play with @msdhoni and @ChennaiIPL congratulations Mahi bhai for telling this iconic story! #RoarOfTheLion is going to be big!”

Murali Vijay hailed Dhoni’s spectacular comeback as he wrote, “A big congrats to Mahi bhai for being the voice and telling the story of the biggest comebacks ever!”

As for Ambati Rayudu, his post read, “What an absolute comeback – what an absolute story by an incredibly inspiring man! Congratulations Mahi bhai for telling this story! The yellow jersey is so proud!”

CSK will be playing the opener match of the 12th season of the IPL tournament against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 23 March.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

    Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes and to share with your loved ones

    Hartalika Teej 2023: 5 mouth-watering traditional sweet recipes to relish on the festival

    Weather update: IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert for Mumbai; ‘orange’ alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Dhule

    IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, playing XI for Asia Cup 2023 final

    Ahead of wedding, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twin in blue at airport

    MORE

    सर्वाधिक देखे गए

    Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

    Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

    Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

    Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

    Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

    MORE

    पसंदीदा वीडियो

    MORE

    डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE