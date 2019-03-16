IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings players praise MS Dhoni’s ‘Roar of The Lion’ documentary

Chennai Super Kings captain cool MS Dhoni has released a documentary titled ‘Roar of the Lion’ which talks about rumours of corruption and how he came out of it victoriously. The documentary is directed by ace director Kabir Khan and will be released on March 20.

With the trailer already being the talk of the town, many of his CSK teammates praised him for reminding them of their incredible journey.

Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu and Mohit Sharma took to Twitter to laud the legend for speaking out the truth behind the CSK corruption saga.

Praising the CSK skipper, Shardul Thakur’s post read, “The emotions are running high in this one! #RoarOfTheLion is already telling the incredible story!”

Mohit Sharma’s also tweeted saying, “Its such a great honor to play with @msdhoni and @ChennaiIPL congratulations Mahi bhai for telling this iconic story! #RoarOfTheLion is going to be big!”

Murali Vijay hailed Dhoni’s spectacular comeback as he wrote, “A big congrats to Mahi bhai for being the voice and telling the story of the biggest comebacks ever!”

As for Ambati Rayudu, his post read, “What an absolute comeback – what an absolute story by an incredibly inspiring man! Congratulations Mahi bhai for telling this story! The yellow jersey is so proud!”

CSK will be playing the opener match of the 12th season of the IPL tournament against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 23 March.