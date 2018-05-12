IPL 2018: Why Rajasthan Royals' players wore pink jerseys in RR v/s CSK match

The colour of Rajasthan Royals' jerseys in the match against Chennai Super Kings had special meaning.

Rajasthan Royals are based in Jaipur- the pink city. However, the Indian Premier League franchise have a blue jersey. But on Friday, RR players stepped out in pink for their big clash against Chennai Super Kings at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.

They defeated CSK to keep their hopes for play-off stage alive.

The Rajasthan players donned the pink jerseys for a noble cause. The pink colour was part of a campaign to promote early cancer detection awareness. This was a part of Royals' 'Cancer Out' campaign.

The event is run by the support of state government, National Cancer grid, Indian Cancer Society and Indian Dental Association in the state.

The special jersey included 3 colours including pink, teal and burgundy. The colours indicate the common types of cancer, including pink for breast cancer, burgundy for oral cancer and teal for cervical cancer.

RR captain Ajinkya Rahane said before the match, “As a player, I think this initiative is a small but crucial step towards a direction of cancer-free society and I hope that we perform to the best of our ability to raise as much awareness as we can”.

Special jersey for our battle with @ChennaiIPL against Cancer!



What's our new jersey all about?

PINK - Breast Cancer

BURGUNDY - Oral Cancer

TEAL - Cervical Cancer



Let's show our support and get #CancerOut!#JazbaJeetKa #HallaBol #VIVOIPL #Yellove pic.twitter.com/TbPM0benlo — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 9, 2018

Jos Buttler played a brilliant unbeaten innings at the top of the order to ensure Rajasthan stunned the fancied Chennai side by four wickets in Jaipur on Friday.

Set a challenging target of 177, Buttler almost single-handedly won the game for his team, scoring an unbeaten 95 off just 60 balls and hitting a crucial six in the final over of the chase to take the hosts over the line with one ball to spare.

With the win on Friday, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side has managed to stay alive in the tournament. They now have 10 points from 11 matches and are placed sixth in the 8-team IPL 2018 points table.