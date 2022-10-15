IND-W vs SL-W: Indian Women's team run riot as they restrict Sri Lanka to 65/9 in Asia Cup final

India had reduced Sri Lanka to 18/6 at one point in time

Indian Women's team ran riot in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 as they managed to restrict Sri Lanka to a below-par total of 65-9 on Saturday. Renuka Singh registered three scalps and helped her side reduce the Sri Lankan women to 18/6 at one point in their innings.

However, a late fightback from Chamari Athapaththu's side saw them reach a respectable total after their batting collapse. Athapaththu was the first player to walk after she had only managed to score just six runs, but from then on the floodgates opened.

Sneh Rana and Rajesh Gayakwad both added two wickets each to the cause and played a big hand in the Sri Lankan meltdown.

Credit to them though as they never stopped fighting and while it was looking unlikely earlier, they still managed to play the complete 20 overs. Harmanpreet Kaur's side needs 66 runs to win their 7th Asia Cup title.

Inoka Ranaweera was the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka as they managed to score an unbeaten 18-run knock. Oshadi Ranasinghe also contributed 13 runs, but apart from them, none of their teammates could cross single-digit scores.

The Indian side was extremely clinical with their bowling as well in the fielding, and the Sri Lankan were extremely poor, and there was no communication while running between the wickets.

In short, a professional display from the Indian eves, and at the time of writing, the Indian openers had raced to 33-1 after just four overs, looking to finish the contest swiftly.