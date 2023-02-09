'Indiranagar ka gunda': Rahul Dravid gets pumped up as Siraj gets Khawaja on successful review, fans react

Image Source: Twitter

Team India's head coach, Rahul Dravid, renowned for his composed demeanor both on and off the field, could not contain his excitement when the hosts drew the first wicket in the second over of the first Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. After David Warner and Usman Khawaja had played out the first over quietly, Mohammed Siraj was on fire in the second, taking the wicket right from the start.

Siraj sent the ball soaring through the air, and after pitching on the leg-stump, it curved slightly and struck Khawaja, trapping him in front of the stumps. Despite the appeal, the umpire denied the wicket. In a moment of inspired leadership, skipper Rohit Sharma decided to challenge the decision and, upon review, the replays showed the ball had indeed pitched in line and hit the wickets, eliciting a roar of joy from the entire team.

Rohit and vice-captain KL Rahul were ecstatic, and they rushed to congratulate Siraj. However, there was someone in the dressing room who was just as excited.

Dravid cast aside all his inhibitions and was filled with enthusiasm. He exuberantly celebrated Khawaja's wicket, and the video quickly went viral on the internet.

Fans were ecstatic to see Dravid in his "Indiranagar ka Gunda" avatar, a reference to the popular advertisement.

OMG Dravid is charged up #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/9XRCA8B6x6 — Me at my life (@Kasi_ghostlife) February 9, 2023

India made a surprising decision earlier by omitting in-form Shubman Gill in favor of Suryakumar Yadav at No. 5, while also giving wicket-keeper KS Bharat his debut.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

READ| Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat get Test caps ahead of 1st Test vs Australia