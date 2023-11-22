Indian captain Rohit Sharma unlikely to play T20Is again: Report

Since India's T20 World Cup semi-final exit in November 2022, Rohit has not featured in a single T20 game.

Rohit Sharma, the captain of India's One Day International (ODI) and Test teams, is unlikely to participate in T20 Internationals going forward. Discussions regarding his future in the shortest format took place prior to the commencement of the 50-over World Cup, according to sources in the BCCI.

Since India's T20 World Cup semi-final exit in November 2022, Rohit has not featured in a single T20 game. Instead, Hardik Pandya has predominantly led the Indian team in T20Is during this period. With an impressive record of 148 T20Is, Rohit, who is 36 years old, has amassed 3853 runs at a strike-rate of nearly 140, including four centuries.

"It is not a new development. Rohit hasn't played any T20Is in past one year as the focus was on ODI World Cup. He had extensive discussions with chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar in this regard. He has himself volunteered to stay away from T20Is. It has completely been Rohit's call," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

After Rohit, India has four openers - Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, and Ruturaj Gaikwad - all of whom have proven themselves in the IPL. However, if these younger players fail to perform, the selectors or the BCCI may ask Rohit to reconsider his current stance.

Playing three formats and participating in the IPL every year would be impossible, especially with seven Test matches scheduled between December 2023 and March 2024. Therefore, the Indian skipper's focus will primarily be on red-ball cricket.

Nevertheless, Rohit still has a realistic chance of leading India to another World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2025. His performance in the traditional format has been exceptional since he began opening for India in 2019.

