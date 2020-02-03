India vs New Zealand: Mayank Agarwal replaces injured Rohit Sharma for ODI series

Since Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series due to calf injury, uncapped Mayank Agarwal has been roped in as he replacement, Cricket Addictor reported.

Rohit had sustained a calf injury in the fifth T20 International on Sunday.

According to PTI, a BCCI source stated, "Top India batsman Rohit Sharma ruled out of ODI and Test series against New Zealand due to calf injury".

The limited-overs vice-captain had sustained the injury while India was batting first against New Zealand.

The Hitman had hurt his calf while running between the wickets and hobbled off the field in the 17th over. Rohit did not take the field in the second innings and KL Rahul was made the stand-in captain.

Agarwal, on the other hand, had cemented his spot in the Test side and was yet to make his ODI debut. He had earlier earned his maiden call up last year during the World Cup. He was called to replace injured Vijay Shankar but was dropped from the team after the tournament.

With both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan out, Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw are likely to open the innings.

KL Rahul, who usually opens, is likely to bat at number five and could continue keeping behind the stumps.

India will play three ODIs against New Zealand starting February 5. The Men in Blue earlier defeated the Kiwis by a clean sweep the five-match T20I series.