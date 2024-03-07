Twitter
India vs England 5th Test: IND 135/1 at stumps on day 1, Rohit, Yashasvi score fifties; ENG 218 all out

Kuldeep Yadav's impressive five-wicket haul played a crucial role in restricting England to a total of 218 runs.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 05:08 PM IST

The dynamic partnership between Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal proved to be instrumental in India's dominant performance against England on Day 1 of the 5th Test. By the end of the day's play, India's score stood at 135/1, trailing England by 83 runs. Rohit Sharma, with an unbeaten 52 runs, and Shubman Gill, with 26 runs, held their ground at the crease for India. Jaiswal contributed 57 runs before being dismissed by Shoaib Bashir.

Kuldeep Yadav's impressive five-wicket haul played a crucial role in restricting England to a total of 218 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin also shone with four wickets to his name. Ashwin, in his 100th Test match, broke the 35-run partnership for the ninth wicket by dismissing Foakes and then claimed James Anderson's wicket to wrap up England's innings.

England, after winning the toss, chose to bat first at the picturesque venue. Despite a strong start at 137 for 2, they suffered a collapse, losing their next eight wickets for just 81 runs. The second session saw England lose six wickets for 94 runs. In the morning session, opener Zak Crawley showcased his skill with an elegant half-century, his fourth of the series, but once again fell short of converting it into a big score.

