India vs England 2nd Test Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for IND vs ENG match at Chepauk
IND vs ENG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 2nd Chennai Test, India vs England Dream 11 Team Player List.
India will take on England in 2nd Test of the four-match series at MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk in Chennai | BCCI
The Test matches come thick and fast once the series has kicked off and the hosts India will be hoping for a change of fortunes at the same venue as the first Test where they were beaten by the visiting England side comprehensively by 227 runs.
England skipper Joe Root smashed a commanding double century to out-bat the hosts and help his side in posting a mammoth first innings total, the key to dominating in sub-continent conditions. While England will be without their wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler and star bowler Jofra Archer, India will be happy to have the services of Axar Patel back after he was declared fit before the second Test. Not just the series, the second Test is also very crucial from the point of view of the World Test Championship (WTC), as the host slipped to fourth place after the loss in the first Test.
Dream11 Prediction – India vs England – 2nd Test match Chennai 2021
IND vs ENG Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs England 2nd Test
India vs England 2nd Test My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant
Batsmen: Dom Sibley, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Cheteshwar Pujara
All-rounder: Ben Stokes
Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin, James Anderson, Jasprit Bumrah, Dom Bess
IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs
India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma
England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes(w), Ollie Pope, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
India vs England 2nd Test My Dream11 Playing XI
Dom Sibley, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Joe Root(vc), Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Ben Stokes(c), Ravichandran Ashwin, James Anderson, Jasprit Bumrah, Dom Bess
India vs England 2nd Test Match Details
The match begins at 9.30 AM IST and will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk in Chennai from Saturday, February 13.
Squads
India: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav
England: Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes
