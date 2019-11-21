India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Team India will take on Bangladesh in a much-awaited second Test match in Kolkata to make their debut in pink-ball cricket.

The home side defeated Bangladesh comfortably by an innings and 130 runs in the first Test over in Indore and will be looking to secure the second match too and complete a series clean up.

Teams:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill

Bangladesh Squad: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Saif Hassan, Ebadat Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Mithun.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match:

Where and when is India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match being played?

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time does India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match begin?

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match begins at 1:00 PM IST on Friday (November 22).

Where to watch India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match live (TV channels)?

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How and where to watch online India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match live streaming?

The live streaming of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will be available on the Hotstar app. The series can also be viewed on Hotstar.com.