Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

India to tour Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series, Virat Kohli to be named in the squad : Sources

The Indian cricket team will travel to Zimbabwe for the first time in six years for a three-match ODI series, next month.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 04:59 PM IST

India to tour Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series, Virat Kohli to be named in the squad : Sources
Virat Kohli

The three ODIs will be played on August 18, 20 and 22 in Harare, the Zimbabwe Cricket announced. KL Rahul is expected to lead the Indian side. The series is part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, a 13-team competition serving as the main route for direct qualification for the 50-over World Cup to be staged in India next year.

READ: Surprised with the transformation of Hardik Pandya as a player, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Zimbabwe is currently placed 12th in the 13-team pool, with just three wins in 15 matches. The last time the 'Men in Blue' were in Zimbabwe was when a Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side played three ODIs and as many T20Is in June-July 2016.

India recently finished their tour of England with a series of victories in T20Is and ODIs. A young Indian team, under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, will next play a three-match ODI series against West Indies followed by five T20Is that finish on August 7.

Before the series against India, Zimbabwe will host Bangladesh for three T20s from July 30. They will tour Australia ahead of the marquee event for three ODIs from August 28.

READ: IRE vs NZ 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Ireland vs New Zealand in Belfast

Before the series against India, Zimbabwe will host Bangladesh for three T20s from July 30. They will tour Australia ahead of the marquee event for three ODIs from August 28.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi weather forecast: Yellow alert for national capital today
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.