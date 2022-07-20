IRE vs NZ 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Ireland vs New Zealand in Belfast

Ireland will host New Zealand in the second T20I on Wednesday

After taking a 1-0 lead in the T20I series, Ireland will host New Zealand for the second T20I on Wednesday, 20th July at the Civil Service Cricket Club Ground.

In the previous game, Ireland had won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Kiwis posted a total of 173 runs with Glenn Phillips top scoring for the visitors. Ireland's Josh Little starred after picking up 4 wickets.

In reply, the hosts folded for 142 runs, courtesy of Lockie Ferguson's 4-wicket haul. Curtis Campher and Mark Adair scored 29 runs and 25 runs respectively. Talking about the second T20I, New Zealand will be hoping to wrap up the series, while Ireland will try and stage a comeback.

Dream11 Prediction – Ireland vs New Zealand – 2nd T20I in Belfast

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Ireland vs New Zealand

Ireland vs New Zealand My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Martin Guptill, Paul Stirling, Glenn Phillips, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Lockie Ferguson (c), Joshua Little (vc)

IRE vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Josh Little

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

Ireland vs New Zealand Match Details

The match begins at 8:30 PM IST and will take place at the Civil Service Cricket Club Ground on Wednesday, July 20. The match can be live-streamed on the Fancode app.