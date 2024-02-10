India star shares cryptic Instagram story after being ignored for England Test series; post goes viral

The third Test is scheduled to commence on February 15 in Rajkot, followed by the fourth Test in Ranchi on February 23.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the remaining three Tests of the five-match series against England on Saturday. Following the team announcement, India's out-of-favour pacer, Umesh Yadav, posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story. Fans quickly speculated that the post was related to Yadav being overlooked for the England Tests.

In a surprising change to the fast bowling line-up, India included Akash Deep, granting him his first-ever Test call-up. However, Umesh Yadav was left out of consideration. His last appearance for India was in June 2023 during a Test match against Australia at The Oval.

"Kitaabon par dhool jamne se, kahaaniyan khatm nahi hoti (Stories don't get over with dust accumulating on books," read the Instagram story of Umesh.

Here's how fans reacted:

Star batter Virat Kohli is set to miss the remaining matches against England due to personal reasons. He had previously missed the first two Tests, and now his absence is extended to three more games. Kohli's last appearance was in the T20I series against Afghanistan in January.

In addition to Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar are also part of the England series. However, the participation of batter KL Rahul and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is subject to their fitness, according to the BCCI.

The third Test is scheduled to commence on February 15 in Rajkot, followed by the fourth Test in Ranchi on February 23. The fifth and final Test of the series will be played in Dharamsala starting from March 7.

Also Read| 'He is a problem': Ex-England skipper on India star ahead of Rajkot Test