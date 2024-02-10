Twitter
'He is a problem': Ex-England skipper on India star ahead of Rajkot Test

The highly anticipated third Test match between India and England is scheduled to take place in Rajkot, commencing on February 15th.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 08:05 PM IST

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has expressed his admiration for the young Indian opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal, labeling him as a formidable opponent for the Three Lions. Speaking on the Club Prairie Fire Podcast, Vaughan highlighted Jaiswal's exceptional talent and referred to him as an unbelievable player.

Jaiswal recently showcased his brilliance in Visakhapatnam, where he delivered a remarkable double century against England in the second Test, ultimately contributing to India's triumphant victory. This outstanding performance has undoubtedly caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

During the podcast, Vaughan revealed that he had the pleasure of meeting Jaiswal in Mumbai last year. Astonishingly, the very next day, Jaiswal achieved a remarkable milestone by scoring his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century against the formidable Mumbai Indians (MI). Now, he has further solidified his reputation by securing a double century against the world's best team.

"I would say he is a problem for England. He is an issue. He is an unbelievable player. I met him in Mumbai and he got a hundred the next day in the IPL. Now he has gone on to score a double-hundred against the best team in the world," said Vaughan.

Jaiswal achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the third-youngest Indian player in history to score a double hundred in Test cricket. At the age of 22 years and 37 days, Jaiswal joins an elite group of young Indian cricketers who have achieved this milestone. The youngest player to achieve this remarkable feat for India is Vinod Kambli, who was just 21 years and 35 days old when he smashed an impressive 224 against England in Mumbai back in 1994.

Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary Indian batsman, held the esteemed title of being the youngest Indian player to achieve a double century before Vinod Kambli. Gavaskar accomplished this remarkable feat by scoring an impressive 220 runs against a formidable West Indies attack at Port of Spain in 1971, when he was just 21 years and 283 days old.

Now, Yashasvi Jaiswal joins the elite ranks as the fourth Indian left-hander, following in the footsteps of Sourav Ganguly, Gautam Gambhir, and Kambli, to achieve a Test double century. 

In his six Tests and 11 innings thus far, Jaiswal has amassed an impressive total of 637 runs in 10 innings, boasting an outstanding average of 57.90 and a remarkable strike rate of 63.57. Notably, he has already scored a century, a double century, and two fifties, showcasing his versatility and ability to perform consistently at the highest level.

