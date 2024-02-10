IND vs AUS, U19 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch India vs Australia final live?

India face Australia at the U19 World Cup final, in Benoni on Sunday.

India and Australia are set to face off in the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Both teams are riding high after thrilling victories in the semifinals against South Africa and Pakistan, respectively.

In the semifinal clash against South Africa, Captain Uday Saharan (81) was hailed as the player of the match, while Sachin Dhas impressed with a score of 96. India managed to secure a nail-biting victory, overcoming a shaky start that saw them lose four wickets for just 32 runs. Dhas and Saharan joined forces, forming a formidable partnership that neutralized the threat posed by Kwena Mapheka and Tristan Luus, who both claimed three wickets each.

On the other hand, Australia faced a tough challenge against Pakistan, with Ali Raza taking four wickets. However, the Australian team displayed remarkable composure and successfully chased down a target of 179 runs, with just five balls and one wicket to spare.

Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs Australia Under 19 World Cup Final be played?

India and Australia will play the U19 Cricket World Cup final on Sunday, 11 February 2024 at 1:30 PM.

Where will the India vs Australia Under 19 World Cup Final be played?

India and Australia will play the U19 Cricket World Cup final at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Benoni.

Where to watch India vs Australia Under 19 World Cup Final?

The U19 World Cup final between India and Australia will be telecasted live on Star Sports network and will also be available for live streaming on Hotstar.

India squad: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (captain), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari.

Australia squad: Hugh Weibgen (captain), Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O'Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Ollie Peake.

Also Read| West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph who became Australia's nightmare, gets his maiden IPL contract with....