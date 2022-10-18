Search icon
India says NO to playing Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan, tournament to be held at neutral venue

Asia Cup 2022 was held in the UAE in September where Sri Lanka won the finals against Pakistan.

India skipper Rohit Sharma and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam at Asia Cup 2022 | File Photo

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has rejected the possibility of the team playing in Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup. As the BCCI chose a new president in World Cup winner Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying that the team won’t be travelling to Pakistan next year for Asia Cup.

Jay Shah said that the cup will be on a neutral venue. He said that the decision on “permission of our team visiting Pakistan” remains with the government and refused to make a specific comment. 

“We'll have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It's the govt which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won't comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying by ANI.

The news comes days ahead of the high-voltage encounter between India and Pakistan at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia on October 23.

