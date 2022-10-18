T20 World Cup 2022: Interesting facts, records and trivia that cricket fans should know

Dhoni-led India win inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 | File Photo

The T20 World Cup 2022 is underway with two big upsets in the first two days. Indian fans are eagerly awaiting the team’s first match against arch-rivals Pakistan this Sunday (October 23). While new records will surely be created along with memorable moments in the tournament which will end with the final on November 13, here’s a look at interesting facts and trivia from earlier editions of the T20 World Cup:

# Record for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper - 32 by former India skipper MS Dhoni

# Only one team has won the T20 World Cup twice - West Indies in 2012 and 2016

# Record for most catches at T20 World Cup - South Africa’s Mr 360 AB de Villiers with 23 catches across editions

# Only one player has scored two centuries at the T20 World Cup - Chris Gayle against South Africa in 2007 and against England in 2016

# Most wickets in T20 World Cups - Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan with 41 scalps

# India’s leading wicket taker at T20 World Cups - India’s Ravichandran Ashwin with 26 wickets

# Maximum sixes in T20 World Cups - West Indies’ Chris Gayle with 63 across editions

# Maximum sixes in a T20 World Cup innings - West Indies’ Chris Gayle with 11 sixes against England in 2016

# Highest team total score in a T20 World Cup game - 260/6 by Sri Lanka against Kenya in 2007

# Highest run getter in T20 World Cups - Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene with 1016 runs

# First-ever hat-trick in the T20 World Cup - Australian speedster Brett Lee against Bangladesh in 2007

# Lowest total in the T20 World Cup - 39 by the Netherlands against Sri Lanka in 2014

