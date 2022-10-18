Search icon
T20 World Cup 2022: Interesting facts, records and trivia that cricket fans should know

New records will surely be created along with memorable moments in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 which will end with the final on November 13,

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 01:50 PM IST

Dhoni-led India win inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 | File Photo

The T20 World Cup 2022 is underway with two big upsets in the first two days. Indian fans are eagerly awaiting the team’s first match against arch-rivals Pakistan this Sunday (October 23). While new records will surely be created along with memorable moments in the tournament which will end with the final on November 13, here’s a look at interesting facts and trivia from earlier editions of the T20 World Cup:

# Record for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper - 32 by former India skipper MS Dhoni

# Only one team has won the T20 World Cup twice - West Indies in 2012 and 2016

# Record for most catches at T20 World Cup - South Africa’s Mr 360 AB de Villiers with 23 catches across editions

# Only one player has scored two centuries at the T20 World Cup - Chris Gayle against South Africa in 2007 and against England in 2016

# Most wickets in T20 World Cups - Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan with 41 scalps

# India’s leading wicket taker at T20 World Cups - India’s Ravichandran Ashwin with 26 wickets

# Maximum sixes in T20 World Cups - West Indies’ Chris Gayle with 63 across editions

# Maximum sixes in a T20 World Cup innings - West Indies’ Chris Gayle with 11 sixes against England in 2016

# Highest team total score in a T20 World Cup game - 260/6 by Sri Lanka against Kenya in 2007

# Highest run getter in T20 World Cups - Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene with 1016 runs

# First-ever hat-trick in the T20 World Cup  - Australian speedster Brett Lee against Bangladesh in 2007

# Lowest total in the T20 World Cup - 39 by the Netherlands against Sri Lanka in 2014

 

