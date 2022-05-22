India’s squad for T20I series against South Africa and squad for 5th Test against England announced

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 22, 2022, 06:40 PM IST

Photo: BCCI

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming five-match Paytm T20I home series against South Africa, beginning June 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The committee has also named India’s 17-member Test squad for the fifth rescheduled Test against England to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1-5. India currently lead the Test series 2-1.

NEWS India’s squad for @Paytm T20I series against South Africa and squad for 5th Test against England announced. TeamIndia



More Details https://t.co/XNJ41Mhh8D — BCCI (@BCCI) May 22, 2022

READ | IPL 2022: See how Virat Kohli and RCB celebrated after making it to Playoffs

T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

TEST Squad - Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

READ | IPL 2022: Thank you, Mumbai, we will remember this one, says Virat Kohli after MI's win seals RCB's playoff berth