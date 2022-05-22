IPL 2022: See how Virat Kohli and RCB celebrated after making it to Playoffs

Soon after MI made sure RCB qualified for the Playoffs, the camp was seen celebrating, especially former captain Virat Kohli.

Surely the match was between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC), but the tension within the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp was massive.

With the whole Red team turning blue just for a night, a lot was riding on MI, if they lost, Delhi would go to the Playoffs, however, if they won, RCB would make it to the top 4.

And surely the Rohit Sharma-led side did not disappoint Virat Kohli and RCB as they won against Delhi by five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.

