IPL 2022: See how Virat Kohli and RCB celebrated after making it to Playoffs

Surely the match was between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC), but the tension within the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp was massive.
With the whole Red team turning blue just for a night, a lot was riding on MI, if they lost, Delhi would go to the Playoffs, however, if they won, RCB would make it to the top 4.
And surely the Rohit Sharma-led side did not disappoint Virat Kohli and RCB as they won against Delhi by five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.
Soon after MI made sure RCB qualified for the Playoffs, the camp was seen celebrating, especially former captain Virat Kohli. Let's have a look at how the Bangalore team celebrated the occasion.
1. Virat Kohli's celebration
Virat Kohli looked the most energetic soon after he knew RCB had made it to the Playoffs.
2. Faf du Plessis' seen content
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was seen with a content smile as under his captaincy the side has entered the Top 4.
3. RCB camp dancing in joy
The RCB camp was seen dancing and cheering soon after MI won against DC.
4. Hug between Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell
The hug between Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell said it all after making it to the Playoffs.
5. Virat Kohli along Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell
Virat Kohli shared a photo of him along with Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell on Instagram and wrote, "feels" in the caption.