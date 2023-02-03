India's 2007 T20 World Cup hero announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Image Source: Twitter/ICC

Indian pacer Joginder Sharma, a member of the triumphant side that defeated Pakistan by a mere five runs to clinch the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007, announced his retirement on Friday. Sharma's heroics in the final which included a last-over thriller will forever be remembered as a defining moment in the history of Indian cricket.

Sharma was tasked with the daunting challenge of defending 13 runs in the final over in Johannesburg with Pakistan's last pair - Misbah-ul-Haq and Mohammad Asif - at the crease. Misbah managed to reduce the equation to six runs required off four balls, but mistimed a scoop shot, allowing S. Sreesanth to take a simple catch at short fine-leg.

Sharma took to Twitter to share a photograph of the letter announcing his retirement from all forms of international and domestic cricket, writing, "Today, with immense gratitude and humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of international & domestic cricket.

Announced retirement from cricket Thanks to each and everyone for your love and support pic.twitter.com/A2G9JJd515 — Joginder Sharma (@MJoginderSharma) February 3, 2023

“My journey from 2002-2017 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport.

I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Haryana Cricket Association, Chennai Super Kings and Haryana Government.”

“I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environment. I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life,” he concluded.

Sharma, hailing from Rohtak, Haryana, made his international debut in an ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2004. He played a total of 8 matches for the national side, comprising of 4 ODIs and 4 T20Is, and managed to take 5 wickets. His last match for the national side was the 2007 T20 World Cup final, a memorable occasion for the cricketer.

The 39-year-old Sharma currently serves as Deputy Superintendent in Haryana Police.

