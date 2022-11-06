Search icon
IND vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Match 42, T20 World Cup 2022

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 06:01 AM IST

India will take on Zimbabwe in the final league game of the T20 World Cup 2022. Given their recent form, India is considered the favorite to win the match and end up as Group 2 table toppers. 

The rain came in handy for them as they defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs (D/L method) in their last match. KL  Rahul returned to form with an entertaining half-century, and his outstanding throw to eliminate Liton Das was the game's turning point. 

Virat Kohli's ICC tournament streak continues, with the former captain averaging 220 in this T20 World Cup. They must win this match in order to advance to the semi-finals.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, has struggled against small teams, losing their previous two matches by 5 wickets and 3 runs to the Netherlands and Bangladesh, respectively. 

They performed a miracle by defeating Pakistan by one run last week, but they struggled to replicate similar performances in the subsequent games. Throughout the tournament, Sikandar Raza and Blessing Muzarabani have been outstanding for them. They need to win here to avoid finishing at the bottom of Group 2.

Match Details:

India vs Zimbabwe, Group 2, Match 42

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Date & Time: November 6th at 1:30 PM IST and 7:00 PM Local Time

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks 

Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Craig Ervine, KL Rahul (c)

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (vc)

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Blessing Muzarabani, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs ZIM My Dream11 team

Regis Chakabva, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Lokesh Rahul (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Arshdeep Singh

DNA Originals
More

