T20 World Cup: Will India qualify for semi-finals if Sunday’s match against Zimbabwe is washed out?

Melbourne Cricket Ground | File Photo

India have not yet qualified for the final four at the T20 World Cup 2022 despite being at the top of the points table in Super 12 Group B. The Men in Blue play their final match of the group stage on Sunday against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). India need a positive result from the match to qualify for the semi-finals.

India cannot afford to lose the match as that will put it at risk of being knocked out from the T20 World Cup. India currently have 6 points from 4 matches, having won 3 (against Pakistan, Netherlands and Bangladesh) and lost one (against South Africa). South Africa is the other team with India who are favourites to qualify with 5 points in their 4 matches. Two teams that have an outside chance of qualification are Pakistan and Bangladesh with 4 points each.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe are unlikely to qualify with only 3 points from their 4 matches. However, the underdogs from Africa have already defeated a much stronger team Pakistan in a massive T20 World Cup upset. India cannot afford to take it easy against Zimbabwe. While a win will get India through easily, the question is what will happen if the match ends up in a disappointing washout.

What will happen if rain forces the MCG match India vs Zimbabwe to be called off?

Melbourne has been one of the venues of the T20 World Cup most affected by rain. MCG saw a twin washout a week ago when both Afghanistan vs Ireland and England vs Australia matches couldn’t be played.

In the scenario that Sunday sees another rain deluge at the MCG, both India and Zimbabwe will be awarded a point each. A single point will take India’s total tally to 7 points and will place the Men in Blue in a comfortable spot for qualification.

Second-placed South Africa will be able to reach a maximum of 7 points if they prevail over minnows Netherlands. However, third placed Pakistan and fourth placed Bangladesh will only be able to reach 6 points if they win when they play each other on the same day. India will still remain above them in the top two and thereby earn qualification to the semi-finals at the T20 World Cup.

