IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves huge milestone, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Shubman Gill in unique list

aiswal's Test debut is particularly noteworthy as he surpassed the records of Sachin Tendulkar and Shubman Gill.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 11:05 PM IST

Talented left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal made his Test debut for India in Dominica against West Indies. On the first day of the match, Jaiswal showed great determination and remained unbeaten on 40 runs. He was on track to achieve his first half-century in Test cricket on Day 2. Jaiswal's Test debut is particularly noteworthy as he surpassed the records of Sachin Tendulkar and Shubman Gill.

Before his Test debut, Jaiswal had an impressive first-class average of 80.21 in 15 matches. This is the third highest average for any Indian batter. Vinod Kambli holds the highest average with 88.37 in 27 matches, followed by Pravin Amre with 81.23 in 23 matches. Tendulkar had an average of 70.18 in nine first-class matches before his Test debut, while Gill averaged 68.78 in 23 first-class games.

On the other hand, Ravichandran Ashwin, who was disappointed after being left out of the World Test Championship final, made a strong comeback in the opening Test against West Indies. Ashwin, currently the top-ranked Test bowler according to ICC rankings, took five wickets for 60 runs in 24.3 overs. 

His exceptional performance, along with Ravindra Jadeja's figures of 3/26 in 14 overs, led to West Indies being bowled out for a mere 150 runs in 64.3 overs.

With plenty of time left for batting, captain Rohit Sharma (30 not out, 65 balls) and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 not out, 73 balls) formed a solid opening partnership, adding 80 runs. This reduced the first innings deficit to 70 runs as they headed into the second day of the match.

(With PTI inputs)

