Ind vs WI 4th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav sends Obed McCoy for a six with 'helicopter' shot; WATCH

When Suryakumar Yadav opened the Indian inning in the fourth T20I against West Indies, the decision was questioned by many cricket experts. India’s Mr 360, however, left everyone surprised as he smashed a massive six with a helicopter shot, a signature shot of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

After West Indies won the toss and chose to field, Rohit Sharma and Yadav led India to a fiery start. The right-handed duo gathered a partnership of 53 runs in just 28 balls before Rohit (33 off 16 balls) was sent back to pavilion by Akeal Hosein in the fifth over.

After a match-winning knock of 77 in the third T20I, the right-handed batter played an impressive cameo in which he made 24 runs in just 14 balls. The highlight of the knock was an incredible six which saw him play the MS Dhoni-inspired 'helicopter shot' over the in-form off Obed McCoy's bowling.

McCoy has been West Indies' highest wicket-taker in the ongoing five-match T20I series. The Windies bowler ended up giving 25 runs in that over against India.

Checkout Suryakumar Yadav's helicopter shot in the video below..

Rohit Sharma and SuryaKumar Yadav scored 25 runs in an over against Obed McCoy.

Yadav's inning saw mixed reactions on social media, with some applauding the batter for his magnificent shot and others questioning his "inconsistency". "Mumbai Indians getting This Guy for 6cr has to be one of the Biggest steals of all time !!" wrote one of them.

India had won the first game by a massive margin of 68 runs. The visitors sealed a comfortable seven-wicket win in the third game and a win tonight will ensure another series victory over the Nicolas Pooran-led side for the Men in Blue.