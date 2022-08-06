Indian skipper Rohit Sharma becomes the batsman to score second most number of sixes in international cricket

Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma became the second highest six-hitter in international cricket, overtaking Pakistani Shahid Afridi, thanks to his three maximums in the ongoing fourth T20I between West Indies and India being played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, in Lauderhill, Florida on August 6, 2022.

Rohit, like usual, opened the innings alongside Suryakumar Yadav in the fourth T20I match in Florida, and during his knock of a 16-ball 33 runs, he hit three sixes to take his tally to 477 international sixes, thereby surpassing Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi to get the second spot. The dasher is now just behind Chris Gayle, who holds the record with a total of 553 sixes to his name in international cricket.

India currently leads the five-match series 2-1 and the last two T20I matches will be played in Florida back-to-back on August 6 and 7. Rohit Sharma had to retire hurt in the third T20I after suffering from a back spasm and there were question marks over his availability for this fourth T20I match against West Indies.

The 35-year-old also entered the elite list of most international runs for India. Rohit’s knock of 33 (16) helped him reach 16000 international runs, becoming just the seventh Indian player to have achieved the feat. Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with the most international runs with a total of 34357 runs. The legendary cricketer is followed by current team India head coach Rahul Dravid.